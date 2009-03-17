Ledger's Final Work

CHEAT SHEET
In some of his final work, Heath Ledger directed two music videos, one by Modest Mouse, the other a David Bowie cover by Grace Woodroofe. Prior to his death by accidental overdose, Ledger was known to have a lot of enthusiasm for working behind the camera, and was in the initial stages of directing and starring in a film about chess. The lead singer of Modest Mouse said he was contacted by Ledger, who expressed interest in making the animated video. A member of the Ledger's art collective, the Massive, was in charge of animation.