Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique Bury the Hatchet 13 Years After ‘Precious’ Spat

Director Lee Daniels and actress Mo’Nique made magic with the 2009 film Precious but then had an epic falling-out—with her claiming that he had her blackballed from Hollywood for declining to promote the movie during awards season for free. But the two hugged and made up Friday night in public and announced plans to work together again. “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said after Mo’Nique brought him onto the stage of her comedy show in Staten Island, according to People. “She was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just—that was God working, through both of us.” Mo’Nique is replacing Octavia Spencer in the horror flick Demon House, which Daniels is helming.