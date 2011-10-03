Left Gets Tough on Obama

The left’s dissatisfaction with President Obama is making its way into the Democratic Party’s upper ranks: “The administration has suffered from the large macroeconomic theories of Larry Summers and Tim Geithner” longtime SEIU union head Andy Stern tells Newsweek's Howrd Stern. “They thought they had done what they needed to do, and they were wrong.” Obama’s team, meanwhile, blames Republicans for his woes. David Axelrod says the GOP has done “diabolically well” at creating a “dysfunctional political system” and sticking Obama with the blame.
