Leftist Candidate Demands Recount

Mexico’s leftist party leader on Tuesday called for a recount in the country’s presidential election after Enrique Peña Nieto declared himself the winner on Monday. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the leader of the Party of the Democratic Revolution, said Sunday’s vote had been “plagued by irregularities.” The Federal Election Institute says it expects the final results on Sunday, after counting votes at all 143,000 polling stations. Meanwhile, a top aide to presumptive president-elect Peña Nieto said Nieto plans on doubling security spending to around 2 percent of GDP to fight the drug wars, rampant crime, and transborder security.