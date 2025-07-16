‘Legend of Zelda’ Live-Action Movie Has Found Its Zelda and Link

Dax Shepard has posted a peculiar nude snap of his wife Kristen Bell to celebrate her Emmy nomination. Bell, 44, was nominated in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Joanne in Nobody Wants This. In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting a lightly censored image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks. “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” the actor turned podcaster‘s caption read. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow responded to the eye-popping post, writing: “Oh my God, Dax.” Actress Nina Dobrev added: “Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!" Bell reposted the image to her Instagram Stories. Shepard met the actress at a dinner party back in 2007, and they got engaged three years later. They tied the knot in late 2013. The pair have two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.
Former NFL champion Roger Shoals died at age 86 due to complications from pneumonia. His obituary reported that he “passed away peacefully surrounded by family.” The Cleveland Browns drafted Shoals in the 16th round of the NFL Draft in 1961, and the Baltimore native went on to play nine seasons in the league. Shoals helped lead the Browns to the NFL championship in 1964, starting at left tackle. During that championship run with the Browns, he blocked for future Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who broke the single-season rushing record with 1,863 yards. The game took a toll on Shoals’ health, however, with the lineman suffering long-term back and shoulder pain. Shoals’ family has decided to donate his brain to Boston University’s research center on chronic traumatic encephalopathy—the degenerative brain condition that researchers have documented in the brains of over 300 former pro football players. CTE can only be confirmed after death, but Shoals was part of a 2013 lawsuit against the NFL that resulted in a $765 million settlement with hundreds of former players who suffered head trauma while playing. His family requested that donations to the BU CTE Center be made in Shoals’ memory.
A Neo-Nazi terrorist organization founded by two Americans has taken credit for assassinating a Ukrainian intelligence officer in Kyiv last week. Colonel Ivan Voronych of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was gunned down in broad daylight last week by a masked assailant in a Kyiv parking lot, with a Ukrainian chapter of The Base, an internationally proscribed white power group, claiming responsibility for the attack. The Base, which originated as an American extremist movement, has reportedly been offering payments for targeted killings and infrastructure attacks in Ukraine, and claimed the killing of Voronych was “not the end, but the beginning” in a statement on Telegram. Its founder, Rinaldo Nazzaro—a former FBI and Pentagon contractor from New Jersey now living in Russia—has long been accused of being a Kremlin spy, which he denies. Since March, The Base has intensified its operations in Ukraine, previously claiming credit for arson attacks and waging a self-described “insurgency” in the Zakarpattia region in an attempt to establish an all-white ethnostate. Nazzaro has since denied knowledge or involvement in the assassination, but has previously endorsed The Base’s activities in Ukraine. In 2018, The Base was subject to a wide-ranging FBI counter-terror crackdown which saw many of its cells disbanded. However, it has since been redoubling its recruitment efforts in the U.S. and Europe.
A Thai woman accused of having sex with Buddhist monks before blackmailing them with videos and pictures has been arrested by local authorities. The woman, referred to as “Ms Golf” by police, is believed to have had sex with at least nine monks over the past three years, who she later extorted for over 385 million baht ($11.9 million). A search of her home later uncovered more than 80,000 illicit photos and videos of her encounters. Police say the case first came to their attention in June when an abbot in Bangkok suddenly quit being a monk after being extorted by a woman in 2024, with further investigation revealing she claimed to have had his baby and demanded child support of over seven million baht ($214,000). Ms Golf is facing charges of extortion, money laundering and receiving stolen goods, police have said. The scandal is the latest to rock Thailand’s Buddhist monks, who have been blighted by scandals involving sex offenses and drug trafficking in recent years.
Nintendo has found its Zelda and Link. The Legend of Zelda video game creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced on Nintendo’s X account Wednesday that the search for the live-action Zelda and Link is finally over. “This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san,” Miyamoto wrote. He added that “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.” The post included pictures of the two actors in what appeared to be a first look at their costumes in the film. Sony announced back in 2023 that it would be working with Nintendo to help co-finance a live-action movie adaptation of Miyamoto’s 1986 video game, which he created with Takashi Tezuka. The film will be directed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Wes Ball, with Miyamoto and Avi Arad as producers. Bragason has appeared in the Disney show Renegade Nell and the British comedy horror film The Radleys. Ainsworth has been featured in the 2022 Disney remake of Pinocchio and Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor. The movie will be available in theaters May 7, 2027.
President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has hit a new high for his second term as those outside his MAGA base steadily desert him, according to a new poll. A survey conducted over the weekend by the Economist/YouGov shows that Trump’s overall disapproval rating has climbed to the dizzying new height of 55 percent. Forty-one percent of the 1,680 U.S. adults who responded still approve of the job Trump is doing, down from 42 percent in the same poll a week earlier, when Trump’s disapproval rating sat at 53 percent. The survey garnered responses from across the political spectrum. Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating stands at a still-strong 92 percent, down from 94 at the start of his term. Among self-identified MAGA Republicans, it’s 98—despite the MAGA civil war over the Jeffrey Epstein files. It’s with Democrats and independents that the president has suffered the most. Among Democrats, his approval rating is a paltry 3 percent, down from a January high of 12. Among independents, it’s at 29 points, compared to 41 when he took office in January. Back then, he had an overall 49 percent approval rating and a 43 percent disapproval rating.
A tourist hotspot in Iceland was forced to evacuate after a nearby volcano erupted on Wednesday morning. Guests at the iconic Blue Lagoon spa in the Reykjanes Peninsula and tourists staying at a campsite in the nearby town of Grindavik had to flee the area after an evacuation warning was issued at around 1 a.m. local time. Around 200 people were staying at the spa at the time of the eruption of the Sundhnúkur volcano and were safely checked in to other hotels. The Blue Lagoon is a top draw with American and other overseas visitors, but there was no breakdown of the nationalities involved in the evacuation. The eruption has not caused any damage to buildings in the area, but residents in the towns of Vogar and Reykjanesbaer were told to keep their windows shut to avoid a gas pollution cloud from the volcano, state media reports. Magma from the eruption opened up a fissure around 1.2 miles wide, while molten lava flows southeast from the fissure. The town of Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by volcanic activity since November 2023, when a volcano in the area reactivated after lying dormant for around 800 years.
A golfer has passed away on Monday after being struck by lightning during a game, according to his obituary. The lightning struck Simon John Mariani, 28, during a golf competition on Thursday, July 8 at Ballyowen Golf Club. An unexpected storm had formed in the minutes before the golfer was struck, said fellow golfer Brian Delia to ABC7. An off-duty firefighter and surrounding golfers administered CPR before the victim was medically evacuated to a hospital. The golf club’s spokesperson claimed that appropriate responses were taken to ensure the safety of golfers, such as sounding an alarm for them to take cover when the storm rolled in, but the group reported hearing no such alarm. “Nobody [said] anything to us, we didn’t hear any horns to get off the course at all. They started blowing the horns when we were back at the clubhouse and that was after the police were already out there,” Delia said. According to his obituary, Mariani’s “love for his family, career, the outdoors and sports reflected his zest for life.” He is survived by his parents and two sisters.
Both Emma Watson and her former Harry Potter co-star Zoe Wanamaker have been banned from driving for six months after they were both caught speeding in separate incidents last year. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the hit franchise, was ordered to pay £1,044 ($1,400) after driving her blue Audi 38mph in a 30mph zone in July 2024 whilst already having nine points on her license. The actress did not attend the five-minute hearing at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, which was followed by another speeding ban issued to 76-year-old Wanamaker, who played Hogwarts teacher Madam Hooch in the Harry Potter films. The actress was also caught speeding in London in August last year whilst similarly having nine points on her license, and was issued a similar fine and another six month ban.
Taylor Swift’s father underwent a complicated quintuple bypass surgery on his heart after a doctor noticed something during a routine checkup, according to TMZ. Scott Swift, 73, is recovering well after the procedure, “over a month ago.” A rep for the singer told TMZ that a heart attack was not the reason for the operation. The outlet also reports that Scott’s wife, Andrea, their pop star daughter, and their other child, Austin, stayed by his side at the hospital during the procedure. During a quintuple bypass, doctors create new routes for blood to flow around blocked or narrowed arteries to the heart. Generally, patients are kept in the hospital for up to 10 days post-op, and the recovery period at home can last for as much as 12 weeks. TMZ reported that Scott Swift had the surgery over a month ago. In 2015, Taylor Swift announced on Tumblr that her mother, Andrea, had been diagnosed with cancer. In 2019, the cancer returned, and Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor amid treatment. The family has sought to keep details of Andrea’s health private, but the 67-year-old appears to be doing well—joining her daughter at multiple high-profile events, including the Super Bowl in January.