Legendary Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause Dead at 77

The Chicago Bulls basketball team confirmed on Tuesday that its former general manager Jerry Krause has passed away at the age of 77. Krause was the GM during the Bulls’ legendary run of six NBA titles in eight years during the 1990s. He is often considered responsible for building a roster of players like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Horace Grant to accompany Michael Jordan. Krause also hired the star coach of that dynastic run, Phil Jackson, from the Contintental Basketball Association. Krause retired as Bulls GM in 2003, five years after the team’s last championship to date.