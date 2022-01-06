Legendary Director Peter Bogdanovich Dies at 82
SCREEN ICON
Oscar-nominated and trailblazing director Peter Bogdanovich has died at the age of 82. His daughter announced that he died early Thursday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, per The Hollywood Reporter. Bogdanovich may be best known for his 1971 film The Last Picture Show, a black-and-white movie that garnered eight Oscar nominations and introduced audiences to Cybill Shepherd, a model-turned-Hollywood sweetheart whom Bogdanovich had a relationship with and introduced to acting. In 2019, he told Vulture, “I’ve seen pictures of us; I look like an arrogant, attractive guy, and she looks like a sexy girl. And we were rich and we were famous and we did movies together.” Throughout his extensive career, Bogdanovich also directed What’s Up, Doc? (1972) featuring Barbara Streisand, Paper Moon (1973), and They All Laughed (1981). He also acted in The Sopranos and wrote Who the Devil Made It: Conversations With Legendary Directors (1997) and Who The Hell’s in It: Portraits and Conversations (2004), a book of profiles and interviews.