“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”

Those words, immortalized in film history, were penned by Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenwriter and director who passed away at age of 89 on Monday at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist confirmed to The New York Times. A cause of death was not given.

Towne’s talent for unforgettable dialogue and narratives left an indelible mark on Hollywood. During his heyday in the 1970s, Towne was nominated three years in a row for an Academy Award for best screenplay, winning once for “Chinatown” in 1974. Although uncredited, he also contributed to “The Godfather” (1972) and “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967).

Born Robert Bertram Schwartz on Nov. 23, 1934 in Los Angeles, Towne grew up in the heart of the entertainment industry. During his studies in an acting class, he met another young student Jack Nicholson and they would become longtime friends and colleagues. Towne began his career in the 1960s contributing to various television shows and low-budget films.

Towne’s screenplay for “Chinatown” is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever written. Directed by Roman Polanski and starring Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, the film is a neo-noir masterpiece that delves into corruption and moral decay in 1930s Los Angeles. The film’s haunting conclusion, underscored by the line “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown,” reflected the theme of inevitable corruption and the futility of resistance.

Another line from Towne’s work in the film “Shampoo” (1975), showcased his versatility. In this satirical comedy, co-written with Warren Beatty, the character George Roundy exclaims, “I go left, they go right. I go right, they go left. I’m stuck.” Set on the eve of the 1968 presidential election, the film's commentary on politics, relationships, and personal ambition demonstrated Towne’s knack for blending humor with sharp social critique. “Shampoo” earned Towne another Academy Award nomination, this time for Best Original Screenplay.

Towne’s storytelling prowess extended beyond screenwriting. As a director, he made films including “Personal Best” (1982), a sports drama focusing on the complex relationships among female athletes, and “Tequila Sunrise” (1988), a crime thriller starring Mel Gibson, Kurt Russell, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

In the 1990s, Towne’s influence continued with his work on the first two “Mission: Impossible” films (1996, 2000).

Towne is survived by a daughter, Katharine, with his first wife, Julie Payne; and a daughter, Chiara, with his second wife, Luisa Gaule.