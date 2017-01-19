Legendary Journalist Wayne Barrett Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Wayne Barrett, the legendary New York journalist who worked for the Village Voice and vociferously covered Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, died in Manhattan at the age of 71 on Thursday. His wife, Fran, said the cause of his death was complications of lung cancer and interstitial lung disease. Barrett, a Virginia native, spent 37 years at the Voice and went on to write a book about Trump called Trump: The Deals and the Downfall, which was republished and expanded during the 2016 campaign. He also wrote for The Daily Beast and provided advice and guidance to colleagues there.