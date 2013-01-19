Legendary Orioles Manager Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Former Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver died Friday at 82 years old. The baseball Hall of Famer, who led his team to three World Series, was on a cruise when he passed away. Weaver, known affectionately by fans as the 'Ear of Baltimore,' guided the Orioles through parts of 17 major league seasons that included a near-perfect record (one loss) in 1986. “Earl Weaver stands alone as the greatest manager in the history of the Orioles organization and one of the greatest in the history of baseball,” said the team’s managing partner, Peter Angelos.