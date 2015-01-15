CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Legendary Producer Kim Fowley Dead at 75

    ONE OF A KIND

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Record producer and songwriter Kim Fowley, best known for his work with female rock group the Runaways, died Thursday after a long battle with bladder cancer, said Peer Music Chairman and CEO Ralph Peer II. He was 75. The eccentric Fowley is best remembered as the architect behind the all-teen female group the Runaways during the 1970s, managing the band and producing their 1976 self-titled debut album as well as co-writing their single, “Cherry Bomb,” with Joan Jett. The rock impresario was a revered figure on the L.A. music scene and went on to work with KISS, Alice Cooper, and Kris Kristofferson among others.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times