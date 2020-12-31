‘World Will Never Be the Same’: Rap Legend MF DOOM Dies at 49
TERRIBLE END TO 2020
The British-born rapper MF DOOM has died at just 49-year-old, according to a statement from his family. “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” his wife wrote in an Instagram caption sharing the news. “My world will never be the same without you.” MF DOOM’s death comes just three years after his son Malachi Ezekiel Dumile died in 2017 at the age of 14.
The influential rapper, born Daniel Dumile, was known for his clever lyrics and dramatic, comic-book-like masks. He collaborated with many artists throughout his celebrated hip-hop career, such as Ghostface Killah and Danger Mouse. DOOM died on Oct. 31, but his family only disclosed his death on Thursday. No cause of death has been shared.