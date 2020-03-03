Legendary Rock Band Genesis to Announce Comeback Tour After 13 Years
Legendary rock band Genesis will reunite for a major United Kingdom tour after 13 years off the stage—except without the original lead singer Peter Gabriel, The Sun reported. The three remaining band members, Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford teased the news of their comeback tour with an Instagram post on Monday, writing: “And then there were three.” Rutherford said last year that he and his fellow bandmates were “all fit and healthy” and they remain “close friends, so you never know,” hinting at the potential reunion tour. Collins, who retired from playing the drums due to nerve damage, brought his 18-year-old son Nicholas with him to play at several solo shows in 2018 as a drummer. Nicholas previously told Rolling Stone magazine that he would be “ecstatic” to join the band for a reunion tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are slated to announce their reunion tour on Wednesday morning on BBC Radio 2.