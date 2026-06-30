Legendary SCOTUS Reporter, 82, Awkwardly Explains Bombshell Error

NPR’s Nina Totenberg has explained the mistake that led her to misreport that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was retiring, prompting a swift retraction from the outlet.

Speaking on NPR’s All Things Considered, Totenberg, 82, took full responsibility for the debacle.

“It’s entirely on me. It’s not anybody else’s fault,” she said.

She also offered an apology to Alito, 76, who has not announced his retirement, although he has long been viewed as one of the next justices likely to retire.

Justice Samuel Alito will not retire from the Supreme Court. Pool/Getty Images

“There are no words to adequately apologize for today’s error in reporting your retirement. It was entirely my fault,“ she said.

She explained that during Tuesday’s landmark opinion releases, she “rushed out of the courtroom” but then realized that “the usual rush of folks after a few minutes had not happened.” When she asked someone else what was happening, she says she heard them say “retirement announcements.”

“I didn’t hear the ‘s’ on ‘announcements,’ and I assumed something no reporter should ever do, that you were retiring,” Totenberg admitted. “It was the worst professional mistake of my more than 50 years in journalism. I could go on, but I don’t know what else to say, except that I am so, so sorry.”

Totenberg has delivered many SCOTUS scoops over the years. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

She added that it was a “rookie mistake” and that she hadn’t heard back from Alito and wasn’t expecting to either.

NPR’s editor-in-chief Thomas Evans, who joined Totenberg on All Things Considered, said he feels “ultimate responsibility for anything that NPR is reporting.”

“We are trying to be a nimble news organization doing breaking news and still be correct at all times, and this is something that we should learn from and go back and figure out where we could do better and be better,” he said.

Totenberg’s report was online for only a few minutes before it was replaced by an editor’s note.

“Editor’s Note: Earlier today we erroneously published a story saying that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was retiring. He has not announced his retirement and we have retracted the story,” the story now reads.

NPR

NPR ran the false report after Totenberg misheard that Alito was retiring and passed on that incorrect information to chief Washington editor Krishnadev Calamur, who then published a prewritten article, according to a detailed account by Kelly McBride, NPR’s public editor. The erroneous report was also broadcast on NPR’s airwaves.

Totenberg has covered the Supreme Court for NPR since 1975, and her status “contributed to the error,” according to the public editor’s account.

“She’s the preeminent Supreme Court reporter in the courtroom,” Calamur told McBride. “So I’m assuming that’s what she heard. … She’s in the room. It’s like when we report opinions. I’m not waiting to see what the Times is reporting. It’s when Nina says, ‘Here’s what happened,’ and we do it. That’s the trust you build up.”

The retracted article went through an extra step in the editing process, known at NPR as “the backstop,” The New York Times reported. The extra layer was added in 2024 as a final measure to ensure errors were not published.

But because Totenberg’s article cited an announcement rather than a source, the network did not take further steps to verify the information’s accuracy, according to the Times.