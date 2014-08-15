Legendary Skateboarder Jay Adams Dies

CHEAT SHEET
An original member of the influential skateboarding crew the Z-Boys has died. Jay Adams, who helped pioneer the then-brand-new sport in 1970s Southern California, passed away on Thursday at the age of 53 due to a heart attack while vacationing in Mexico. It was his first time outside of the United States in 20 years, according to TMZ. Adams was famously portrayed by actor Emile Hirsch in Lords of Dogtown, the 2005 film based on the lives of the original Z-Boys.