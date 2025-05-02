Legendary White House Reporter: I Know the Secrets of Trump’s Physique

Long-time White House reporter April Ryan has some theories about President Donald Trump‘s latest slimline look.

On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast Podcast, co-hosts Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee asked Ryan, the longest-serving Black White House correspondent in history for her take on Trump’s much-discussed weight loss.

“Can I tell you something? I don’t know if he’s lost weight or maybe he’s using a Spanx,” Ryan said, joking that Trump could even be putting multiple layers of the iconic shapewear. “Oh, I don’t know—that’s painful.”

“A manx, I think they’re called manx,” Coles noted, quipping that “they’re very cheap on Shein… get them before the tariffs.”

“I really want to know if he’s on Ozempic though,” she continued. “Because we definitely spot it. I think he’s been losing weight.”

The president’s slimmer physique earlier sparked speculations—and fawning praise from conservative reporters—that he could be on a weight loss drug. In his most recent physical exam, however, presidential physician Sean Barbabella attributed the 78-year-old’s “excellent health” to his “active lifestyle,” especially his love for golf.

Ryan, the Washington bureau chief and senior White House correspondent for Black Press USA, also called on her fellow reporters to “go back to the basics” in covering Trump as the White House drastically, well, reshapes the White House media briefing room.

“We are still useful, but in reality they’re taking it over,” Ryan said of the Trump administration’s big changes to the press pool—and press freedoms more broadly.

“I’m not into chastising other journalists, but we have to go back to the basics and not be friends of the president… and ask the questions,” she added. (Even if those questions are about girdles.)

For more from Ryan, who also discussed an awkward mix-up at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner and broader morale in the White House Press Briefing room, as well as an interview with California gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck, listen to this week’s episode of The Daily Beast podcast in full.

