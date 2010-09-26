Lehman Auctions Off Art for $12 Million

Everything must go, including the Damien Hirst. Lehman Bros. has decided to auction off its artwork in New York and London to help repay the $600 billion they owe to creditors. The European art collection was auctioned off at Christie’s in London and Sotheby’s in New York, fetching a total of $12 million. Notable sales included Ethiopian artist Julie Mehretu’s acrylic work, Untitled 1, which sold for just over $1 million, and Chinese artist Liu Ye’s oil painting The Long Way Home, which auctioned off for $962,500. Unfortunately, a piece by British artist Damien Hirst – called We’ve Got Style , failed to find a bidder after expecting about $1 million. In addition to the European collection, Lehman Bros. will auction off a company sign from its offices in London’s Canary Wharf, company cigar boxes, and company tea caddies.
