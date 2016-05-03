Leicester's Foxes Are Most Unlikely Champions Ever

On Monday, the Leicester City Football Club won the championship of British soccer’s Barclays Premier League. But they may also have won another title: most unlikely champions in sports history.

Experts had expected Leicester to finish near the bottom of the league, and in the second tier. The odds against them winning were 5,000 to 1. A first-time winner had not even won the league since 1978.

And yet there they were Monday night, celebrating their first top-level championship in the team’s 132-year history.

To top it off, the Foxes’ victory became official—after a 2-2 draw between rivals Tottenham and Chelsea—on an English bank holiday. So for Leicester fans, it was not just a day some thought would never come, but one they could enjoy away from the office.