    Lena Dunham, Malala Time Icons

    Malala Yousufzai on March 28 in Birmingham, England. (Queen Elizabeth Hospital/AP)

    Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of the year is out, and the cast of inspiring characters ranges from athletes like underdog basketball superstar Jeremy Lin and religious quarterback Tim Tebow, to trend makers such as Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James and Rihanna, to a wide variety of leaders: Barack Obama, Wayne LaPierre, Kim Jong-un. Women swept this year’s Icon category, with Pakistani education activist and Malala Yousafzai, Girls creator Lena Dunham, and former representative Gabrielle Giffords receiving the title.

