Lena Dunham Says Recovering From Coronavirus Felt Like Her Body ‘Revolted’
Lena Dunham announced she had recovered from the new coronavirus in a Friday Instagram post. The Girls creator, clad in a face mask, said she was still suffering symptoms despite becoming infected in March and urged her followers to wear masks and consider the long-term consequences of the virus. At the height of her sickness, she said she endured fatigue, a high fever, headaches and aching joints. “Suddenly my body simply...revolted,” she wrote. “The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn't seem to do their job. I couldn't sleep but I couldn't wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell. A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red washes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs.”