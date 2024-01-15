Lena Waithe Gets $200K of Jewelry Stolen From House: Report

Read it at TMZ
Burglars made off with $200,000 worth of jewelry from writer and actor Lena Waithe’s Los Angeles-area home last week, TMZ reported on Sunday. Waithe, who won an Emmy award in 2017 for writing an acclaimed episode of Aziz Ansari’s Netflix show Master of None before creating her own series The Chi for Showtime, was reportedly out of town when the smash-and-grab robbery occurred. It was first discovered by a member of her staff, who arrived at the home to find the front door unlocked.