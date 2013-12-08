Lenin Statue Toppled in Kiev

Protesters in Kiev toppled a statue of Lenin as demonstrations in Ukraine stretched into their third week on Sunday. After pulling out of the proposed deal to strengthen ties with the European Union, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, a move that had many worried that Yanukovych will agree to join a customs union with Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. Although many in the western part of Ukraine support strengthened ties with the EU, the country depends on Russia for its energy supplies—and Russian gas supplier, Gazprom, says Ukraine has fallen behind on its payments. Russia restricted imports into Ukraine in July after Kiev sought closer ties with the EU, but the Ukrainian opposition has warned that stronger ties with Russia could result in the breakup of Ukraine.
