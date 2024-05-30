Lenny Kravitz Has Been Celibate for 9 Years
IT’S A SPIRITUAL THING
In a new interview with The Guardian, 60-year-old bona fide American rock god Lenny Kravitz revealed that after the end of his last serious relationship, he’s maintained a period of celibacy for the past 9 years; in addition to a rigorous diet and exercise routine. “It’s a spiritual thing,” Kravitz explained, confirming that he wants to maintain his celibacy until he finds the right person, which he believes might be difficult: “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.” Clearly, Kravitz hasn’t taken a hard enough look at himself in the mirror recently. The rock star also insisted in the interview that he never saw himself as beautiful. “Not. At. All. I never thought that and still don’t think that,” Kravitz said. “I’m telling you the truth. I have grown to accept myself and be comfortable with myself, but I have never been one to look in a mirror and go: ‘Ooh yeah, look at that! You’re so beautiful.’” Rapper and actor Ice-T doesn’t seem too impressed by Kravitz’s lifestyle. “Hey..... If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex... You’re following the wrong page,” he wrote on X on Thursday. Different strokes for different folks, I guess?