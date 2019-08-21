CHEAT SHEET
ALL-IN-ONE DEALS
Affordable, Highly Functional Laptops? Decked-Out Performance Machines? Lenovo’s Got It All.
When it comes to finding the perfect laptop for your lifestyle and your specific needs, Lenovo has always been at the forefront. They offer both affordable options that more than cover the essentials and top-of-the-line options for those who want to deck their tech out—and everything’s very customizable, to boot. And right now, Lenovo’s fall sale is a great opportunity to gear up with exactly the type of laptop you’ve been looking for. Take the 14-inch IdeaPad 330S Laptop, for example. It’s thin, lightweight, and styled with a polished aluminum cover. On the inside, the IdeaPad checks off the everyday needs you’ll love to have: The powerful Intel Core i7 processor will give you super-fast performance with seven hours of battery on a full charge. Worked away that seven hours but need a few more? Just 15 minutes after plugging it in, the IdeaPad gains nearly two hours of battery life. And you can get it for $540, a savings of $260, right now. With the code 330S14SALE. Looking for some higher-end features? The 13-Inch Yoga 730 Laptop has got them (and more). The touch screen laptop can fold over itself and give you a tablet experience for watching a movie with a friend or quickly pulling up some charts during a meeting. Weighing less than three pounds means it’s a breeze to carry around with you all day, no matter where you’re headed. This all-in-one laptop is also powered by the Intel Core i7 processor, holds nearly a dozen hours of battery life on a single charge, and keeps your online life secure with high-tech security features like a fingerprint reader. You can get the Yoga Laptop for $870 right now. Use code YOGA40 to knock off $580 from its normal price. Whatever end of the features spectrum you land on in your laptop search, Lenovo has what you need. | Get the IdeaPad 330S and Yoga 730 at Lenovo >
