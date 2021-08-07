CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alabama Man Murdered His Mother During Her Birthday Party: Cops
UNHAPPY BIRTHDAY
Read it at AL.com
An Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his mother and a neighbor during his mother’s birthday party after a neighbor complained that the music was too loud. Leon Cannon was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of his mother, Paula Dumas, and her neighbor, Clifford Henderson, according to authorities in Macon County. Dumas was hosting a birthday party at her house when Henderson came over to complain about the loud music. In the ensuing confrontation, Cannon allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, hitting both the neighbor and his mother. Henderson died there. Dumas succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.