Leon Spinks Jr., Former Heavyweight Champion, Dies at 67
Former heavyweight champion boxer Leon Spinks Jr. has died at the age of 67. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Spinks had previously announced he was fighting multiple kinds of cancer. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, said in a statement that she and several close friends were with him when he died late Friday night in his Las Vegas home. Spinks won an Olympic gold medal at the 1976 games in Montreal and defeated the legendary Muhammad Ali, who outweighed him by 25 pounds, in the ring in a stunning 1978 upset.