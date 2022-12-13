CHEAT SHEET
Leonard Cohen’s Kids Battle Trustee Over Singer’s Estate
“Hallelujah” singer Leonard Cohen’s children are locked in a legal battle against the lawyer who controls his estate—claiming he pulled a switcheroo to cheat them. The New York Post reports that siblings Lorca Cohen, 48, and Adam Cohen, 50, allege they were listed as trustees until attorney Robert Kory swapped out a page in the documents, putting himself in charge of the late performer’s fortune. Kory denies it, and another lawyer says Cohen quietly cut out the kids—who get a $400,000 allowance each year—because he didn't think they could manage the estate after his death.