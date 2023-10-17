He Did 16 Years in Prison, Was Exonerated—Then Killed by Cop

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida man who spent 16 years in prison for armed robbery before being exonerated and freed was shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in Georgia. Among those mourning the death of Leonard Cure, 53, is Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, who said, “The Leonard we knew was a smart, funny and kind person.” Georgia police say Cure got out of the car but resisted when told he was under arrest. They claim he was tased and then assaulted the deputy, who shot him. They did not say why they were stopping or arresting Cure, and there was no mention of him being armed. After his exoneration, Cure worked in security and helped Florida prosecutors conduct trainings.