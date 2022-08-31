Leonardo DiCaprio and Longtime Girlfriend Camila Morrone Are Done: Report
DON’T LOOK UP (HIS DATING HISTORY)
You could set your watch by Leonardo DiCaprio’s internal clock. That reliable piece of machinery reportedly pinged once again for the Academy Award winner recently. Sources confirmed to People on Tuesday that DiCaprio, 47, and girlfriend Camila Morrone have split after more than four years together. A reason for the split (say, Morrone’s 25th birthday, which she celebrated in June) was not given. The pair were last photographed together over the Fourth of July weekend. Nearly two years after they were first linked in 2018, Morrone addressed the public backlash surrounding their age gap, saying, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” That’s certainly held true for DiCaprio, whose commitment to what is seeming less and less like a long-running bit remains breathtaking. As one Twitter user pointed out on Tuesday, this December will mark the 25th anniversary of Titanic being released in theaters—“which means it still has almost four months of eligibility left to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio.”