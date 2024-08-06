Leonardo DiCaprio Stung by Jellyfish While Yachting in Italy
OUCH
Leonardo DiCaprio suffered a jellyfish bite while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea recently, according to photos of the incident obtained by People Monday. The run-in with the local wildlife off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia didn’t seem very serious, however. Photos showed the Titanic actor having his wounds checked out by crew members of the yacht he was traveling aboard, bunching up his swimming trunks to get a better look at the mark before sharing a laugh with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, shortly after. It did not appear that the injuries to the back of his right thigh required medical attention. The Oscar winner has reportedly been vacationing for the past month with a host of A-list friends, including Spiderman star Tobey Maguire, actor Lukas Haas, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, and model Neelam Gill. DiCaprio, 49, and Ceretti, 26, have been dating since last summer.