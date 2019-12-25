Lesbian Kiss Scene Cut From ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ in Singapore

Read it at The Guardian
The first same-sex kiss scene featured in a Star Wars film was cut from the Singaporean version of The Rise of Skywalker because it would have required a higher age rating in the country. Same-sex marriage is illegal in Singapore and sex between men is a crime that carries a two-year prison sentence. Infocomm Media Development Authority, which regulates the country’s media, said Disney removed the clip because “the film classification guidelines” would require the film to have a higher rating. Disney has not yet commented on the matter.