Lesbian Seeking Marriage Arrested

A lesbian seeking a marriage license for herself and her partner in Winston-Salem, N.C., was rejected Thursday because of the state’s law banning same-sex marriage. She and another person were arrested when they refused to leave the government office that hands out licenses. The arrest marked a day of civil disobedience as several other gay couples joined the women there two days after North Carolina voted to ban gay marriage. “Hopefully one day you’ll be able to say yes,” a woman told the clerks who were forced to turn the couples—nine of them in total—away. Campaign for Southern Equality organized the push for licenses by same-sex couples following President Obama’s revelation Wednesday that he supported such marriages.