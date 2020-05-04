CHEAT SHEET
Lesley Stahl of ‘60 Minutes’ Was Hospitalized With COVID-19
‘REALLY SCARED’
Veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl revealed Sunday that she contracted COVID-19 and was so sick with pneumonia that she had to be hospitalized. “After two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia, and really scared, I went to the hospital,” the 78-year-old journalist said. “I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.” Stahl, who said numerous 60 Minutes staffers had the new coronavirus, did not disclose how long she spent in the hospital but said she has since recovered.