Leslie Jones Hacked, Nudes Leaked

Saturday Night Live comedienne and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones became the victim of another round of internet abuse Wednesday when her website was hacked and nude photographs were leaked. After breaching Jones’s website, the hacker published nude photos along with images of her driver’s license and passport, effectively leaking her personal information to the web. Revealing a seemingly racist motive behind the attack, the hacker also published a video of Harambe—the gorilla shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo this summer—at the top Jones’s site. Just last month, Jones was the victim of a hate-filled Twitter attack, led by white-nationalist star troll Milo Yiannopoulos, which included posts comparing the 48-year-old black woman to a gorilla. After the attack, Jones met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss ridding the social-media service of its many abusive users.
