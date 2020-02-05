CHEAT SHEET
    Lesotho First Lady Charged in Murder of PM’s First Wife

    DIAL M

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Samson Motikoe/AFP via Getty

    The current first lady of Lesotho was charged Tuesday in the 2017 murder of the prime minister’s first wife after she came out of hiding in South Africa. Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was estranged from wife Lipolelo when she was killed in a roadside ambush, the BBC reported. Months later, the PM married Maesaiah Thabane, who is now under arrest along with several other unidentified suspects. Police have linked a phone call from the crime scene to a number assigned to the prime minister, who is also under investigation, NPR reported.

