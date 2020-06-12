Less Than 2 Percent of Minneapolis Police Complaints Resulted in Disciplinary Action, Says Report
Only about 1.5 percent of complaints filed against Minneapolis police resulted in suspensions, demotions, or terminations between 2013 and 2019, according CNN’s analysis of public records. If complaints that led to officers receiving letters of reprimand are included, the rate of discipline reportedly still only rises to about 2.6 percent. Law enforcement officials told the network that the ratio of complaints filed to officers being meaningfully disciplined in Minneapolis seems very low relative to other departments. Liana Perez, the director of operations for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, said the average “sustain rate” for complaints is usually between 5 and 10 percent. Phillip Atiba Goff, co-founder and president of the Center for Policing Equity, said: “The problem in policing is not the few who behaved outside of policy... It’s the many who behave inside of policy, which means it’s the policy that’s the problem.”