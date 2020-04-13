Let Chef John Currence Take Your BLT to the Next Level

There’s not much to a classic BLT: bacon, lettuce, tomato and a schmear of mayonnaise. The sandwich is as basic as it gets. But those three letters offer a comforting dose of nostalgia for many people.

“It is truly an American icon,” says John Currence, the James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author who helms the City Grocery Restaurant Group in Oxford, Mississippi. “You don’t eat a BLT anywhere else.”

He grew up eating the sandwich at his childhood home in New Orleans and his fondness for it has endured. And even with such a limited ingredients list, he contends that the BLT has plenty of room for improvement—within reason, of course.