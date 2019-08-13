CHEAT SHEET
LOOKIN’ GLOWY
Don’t Let Skincare Options Overwhelm You. Let SkinStore’s Expert Choices Guide You to Healthier Skin.
Skincare is a priority for many people, but it can be overwhelming to navigate the ocean of products out there. And SkinStore, which was one of the first online stores to offer dermatologist-created and recommended products, aims to make that journey a bit smoother with its Expert’s Choice lineup. SkinStore’s experts curate their top skincare recommendations, from award-winning products to bestsellers, which results in a great time-saving guide to help you find the best options. While every product in the lineup is standout on its own, here are some highlights to help get you started: Elta MD’s oil-free UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is a top choice for sunscreen, especially when applied to sensitive skin. Its light texture doesn’t leave any residue and it combines its UVA/UVB protection with redness-reducing ingredients, to boot. Or take a look at Jurlique’s Moisture Replenishing Day Cream. It infuses avocado and rosehip oils with chamomile and calendula to help protect against dehydration and dryness for long periods of time. Dr Dennis’ Gross Skincare Ferulic and Retinol Eye Cream is a potent treatment to help combat signs of aging. On top of retinol and extracts like willow bark and cucumber, it also includes plant-based ferulic acid to provide your skin with antioxidants. And finally, consider the FOREO LUNA 3, which will lift away dirt, oil, and excess sebum all within a one-minute cleanse. It’s designed with extra soft silicone touchpoints that further provide a gentle facial massage to firm your skin and leave it smoother. Your skin deserves to be treated with products that are comprised of top ingredients and whose effects are real and lasting. For an upgrade to your collection, the SkinStore Expert’s Choice lineup is a great place to start. | Shop at SkinStore >
