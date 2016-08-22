Letter-Burning Bergdahl General To Talk

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KFVS 12
General Robert B. Abrams, who destroyed letters that he received from supporters and critics about Bowe Bergdahl, has been ordered to testify in his trial. Abrams put about 100 letters in a "burn bag" and the judge presiding, Army Colonel Jeffrey Nance, expressed skepticism about the relevance of the destroyed documents, he decided Abrams must testify. Abrams is the one who referred the case to a general court martial and his destruction of these letters is partially why the defense thinks he should be disqualified.