Letterman In On Joaquin Phoenix Hoax

Remember Joaquin Phoenix’s cringe-worthy appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman back in February 2009? Well, after director Casey Affleck’s “ big reveal” to The New York Times that the actor-turned-rapper documentary I’m Still Here isn’t real comes news that Letterman was in on the hoax. Although Affleck said that only he, Phoenix, and Phoenix’s agent were aware of the ruse, an interview that’s resurfaced from last year with Letterman writer Bill Scheft claims the TV host was, too. “Dave knew about it, and Dave loved it because he could play along… It was great television,” Scheft told the independent newspaper Nuvo. Scheft added, “I saw the segment notes. It’s an act. I saw Ben Affleck’s brother taping the whole thing from offstage.” Phoenix is set to make another appearance on Letterman’s show September 22.
