Letterman Jokes About Health Care Reform and Affairs
After a weekend of big headlines, David Letterman came back swinging Monday, tackling health care and Tiger Woods in almost the same breath. He spared neither (nor himself), and revealed the little-known fact that...he's a Buddhist?
After a weekend of big headlines, David Letterman came back swinging Monday, tackling health care and Tiger Woods in almost the same breath. He spared neither (nor himself), and revealed the little-known fact that...he's a Buddhist?