Levi Johnston Takes on Conan

CHEAT SHEET
Levi Johnston doesn’t have a problem exposing all for Playgirl, but he draws the line at inaccurate late-night humor. Johnston’s lawyer told TMZ that he’s demanding a retraction from NBC after William Shatner did a dramatic reading of Twitter updates on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien from a Johnston impostor. Before Shatner took the stage to reinterpret Johnston’s alleged racist words, O’Brien claimed the comments were “completely verbatim... These are all real... We didn’t make these up.” Though Conan didn’t forge the comments, someone, Johnston’s attorney alleges, did. “We are in the process of dealing with Twitter first. I think they have an obligation once something like this happens to make some kind of corrective measure,” the lawyer told TMZ.