Levi Johnston's Playgirl Cover

Levi Johnston’s nude pecs will grace America’s newsstands at long last on February 22. The father of Sarah Palin’s grandchild garnered massive media attention as news of the pictorial slowly leaked out over several months in one of the most successful political-porno publicity stunts since Hustler Publisher Larry Flynt claimed to have details of Reprepresentative Bob Livingston’s affair and forced the congressman’s resignation. Johnston, 19, stays covered below the waist in the issue, which includes an interview discussing Johnston’s 1-year-old son, Tripp and his difficult relationship with the Palin family. For those who can’t get their fill of the Alaskan, Playgirl is offering a pay-per-view Johnston special February 12.