Levi: Palin Resigned for Money

Sarah Palin may be carefully skirting questions about her resignation, but, as always, we can count on Levi Johnston to spill the beans. On Thursday, Bristol Palin's ex-fiance—and the father of the governor's grandson—offered the reason he thinks Sarah Palin stepped down: money. He said that Palin "had talked about how nice it would be take some of this money people have been offering us and just run with it, and saying forget everything else." Johnston also explained that Palin resigned to spend more time with her family. "I've seen how stressful this job was for her and she came home late at night and things like that," he said. Responded a Palin spokeswoman: "It is interesting to learn Levi is working on a piece of fiction while honing his acting skills."
