Lewis Capaldi Says His Tourette’s Is Improving During Hiatus

Lewis Capaldi says his six-month break is doing wonders.

The Grammy-nominated singer took to social media on Sunday to say he has been working with “some incredible professionals” to help him cope with Tourette syndrome and anxiety.

“I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both,” he said.

But he is not coming back to the stage anytime soon.

“I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life,” he wrote.

“I want to make absolutely sure I am 100% before getting back out there properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything.”

For fans who can’t wait for more material from the “Before You Go” hitmaker, he had some good news: He’s releasing an extended version of his last album with five songs that didn’t make the original cut.