Lewis Capaldi Says There’s a ‘Real Possibility’ He’ll Have to Quit Music
FORGET ME
Lewis Capaldi spoke openly over the weekend about the “very real possibility” of having to give up making music for good. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Scottish songwriter talked about the pressures of his international fame, struggles with Tourette’s syndrome, and other health struggles as potentially eclipsing the joy he feels writing and performing. “It’s only making music that does this to me,” Capaldi, 26, said. “Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it. But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.” Although he says he can “deal with” his Tourette’s, Capaldi said: “My tic is getting quite bad on stage now. “I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m fucked. It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”