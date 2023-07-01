CHEAT SHEET
    Man Just Out of Prison Allegedly Confesses to Murder of Pregnant Mom, Child

    BACK BEHIND BARS

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Lewis Ladon Spivey confessed to murdering Monica Rollings and her son in 2002

    Cleburne County Sheriff's Office

    A man just released from prison is back in custody after confessing to the murder of a pregnant mother and her child more than two decades ago. NBC News reported that Lewis Ladon Spivey, 39, had just gone free after serving most of a 15-year stint in a Florida prison when police re-arrested him for the alleged 2002 murder of Monica Rollins and her six-year-old son, Dalton, in Alabama. Since the arrest, police say Spivey has confessed and “taken sole responsibility” for the murder. The charge and Spivey’s confession marks a break in a cold case that authorities have investigated since Rollins’ body was found in rural Alabama more than twenty years ago.

