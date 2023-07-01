CHEAT SHEET
Man Just Out of Prison Allegedly Confesses to Murder of Pregnant Mom, Child
A man just released from prison is back in custody after confessing to the murder of a pregnant mother and her child more than two decades ago. NBC News reported that Lewis Ladon Spivey, 39, had just gone free after serving most of a 15-year stint in a Florida prison when police re-arrested him for the alleged 2002 murder of Monica Rollins and her six-year-old son, Dalton, in Alabama. Since the arrest, police say Spivey has confessed and “taken sole responsibility” for the murder. The charge and Spivey’s confession marks a break in a cold case that authorities have investigated since Rollins’ body was found in rural Alabama more than twenty years ago.