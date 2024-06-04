LGBTQ+-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop and Support During June and Beyond

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s officially June (aka Pride Month), which means it’s a great time to harness your spending power by supporting people and brands making a difference for and within the LGBTQ+ community.

In honor of this special month, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite LGBTQ+-owned beauty brands to shop—not only during the month of June, but every month. Many brands are also donating funds to LGBTQ+ charities and organizations for Pride Month, making it an extra sweet way to show your support. From targeted skincare to dreamy scented candles, these LGBTQ+-owned beauty brands are worthy of your attention—and hard-earned coined—all year long.

Beekman 1802 As an upstate New York native, I know all about Beekman 1802—and rightfully so. This brand is the largest goat milk-based skincare company with a boatload of products geared towards naturally remedying dry and sensitive skin. In addition to being a GOAT in the skincare industry, the brand also promotes the golden rule of kindness. Beekman's mission to spread kindness is especially fitting during Pride Month. 100 percent of profits from Beekman's “Bloom with Pride” Special Edition Skincare Set will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, which supports and protects homeless LGBTQ+ Youth. Shop At Beekman 1802 $

MALIN+GOETZ What started in a small NYC apartment as an effort to uncomplicate skincare has vastly evolved into a mass love for this community-driven and environmentally-conscious brand. Since 2004, Malin+Goetz has been designing formulas that deliver benefits for all skin types within fewer steps. Check out the brand’s cult favorite vegan and cruelty-free Mojito Lip Balm and its hand and body wash available in various sophisticated scents, including rum, cannabis, eucalyptus, and bergamot. Shop At MALIN+GOETZ $

Patrick Ta Beauty With an A-list client roster that includes Bella Hadid, Arianna Grande, and Jessica Alba, it’s no surprise that makeup artist Patrick Ta’s namesake cosmetics brand is brimming with beautiful formulas. The AAPI and LGBT-owned brand launched in 2019 with a curated collection of richly pigmented yet foolproof makeup products that were equally appealing to fellow makeup artists as they were to non-professionals. Shop At Patrick Ta $

Undefined Beauty This plant and adaptogen-powered Black and LGBTQ-owned beauty brand launched in 2018 to democratize beauty and demystify plant-based tools like adaptogens and botanicals. Founder Dorian Morris is committed to utilizing a “clean-ical” approach to beauty and wellness, harnessing plant wisdom with active ingredients to ensure the products are clean while still being effective. Shop At Undefined $

Boy Smells If I could sniff anything forever, it would be Boy Smells. In late 2015, Boy Smells began as an in-home experiment in Los Angeles that has since blossomed into a delicious array of spicy, woody, and botanical-scented products. From the brand’s very beloved and well-known candles to its GENDERFUL fine fragrances—which celebrate and mix traditionally masculine and feminine scents together—you can’t go wrong with whichever avenue(s) you let your greatest scent desires wander down. Shop At Boy Smells $

Peace Out Skincare Chances are you’ve seen Peace Out’s bestselling Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots on some IG or TikTok feed before—and for a good reason. The brand’s hero product helps clear those irritating breakout spots that randomly pop up overnight and may make you feel insecure in the morning so that you can instead focus on being a breakout star—or the main character—of your day. Best of all, in honor of Pride, the brand will donate $5 from every limited-edition Pride Acne Dots box sold to The Trevor Project. Shop At Peace Out Skincare $

Alder New York Queer and women-owned, Alder New York is a clean and vegan skincare line that has such sleek and highly-rated products you should absolutely give it a try. The brand’s products are designed for all ages, genders, and ethnicities and are formulated with science-backed ingredients. Check out its vitamin C-enriched mud mask and facial massage duo. Shop At Alder New York $

ONE/SIZE Makeup artist and social media influencer Patrick Starrr launched ONE/SIZE in 2020 as an inclusive beauty brand with the overarching goal of “elevating the voices of the unheard” with products that allow everyone to express themselves. Not only are ONE/SIZE’s products extremely pigmented, easy to use (even for those with super-long nails!), and available in expanded shade ranges, but Starrr actually received an esthetician license to ensure all the products are sensitive-skin-friendly, too. Shop At One/Size $

Hi Beautiful You As a proud gay man, Hi Beautiful You founder, Richard Anderson (who is also the founder of Per-fékt Beauty) launched his makeup/skincare hybrid brands to encourage others to feel more confident in their skin and embrace their true selves. The LGBT-owned brand’s bestselling Skin Perfecting Tint is like liquid pantyhose, giving the body a mild tint of color and blurring the look of cellulite, discoloration, and other blemishes without the odor or commitment of a self-tanner. Shop At Hi Beautiful You $

JVN Hair Founded by Queer Eye alum Jonathan Van Ness, JVN Hair offers effective hair care products for all genders, hair types, and hair concerns. The inclusive hair care line is not only committed to offering hair care for everyone, but it’s also focused on sustainability, from its clean formulas to its eco-friendly packaging. Shop At JVN $

