Liam Neeson Recalls Humiliating ‘Princess Bride’ Audition

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Week.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine Down From $200 See At Amazon $ 160 Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help with fat loss by burning calories, especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

