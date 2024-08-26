Liberace’s Lover and Wonderland Murder Trial Witness Scott Thorson Dies at 65
Scott Thorson, best known for dating Liberace and his involvement in the Wonderland murder trial, has died at 65. Variety was the first to break the news and reported that Thorson passed on Aug. 16 in Los Angeles from cancer and a heart condition. Thorson chronicled his love affair with the pianist in his 1988 tell-all, Behind the Candelabra. Matt Damon portrayed Thorson in a 2013 HBO movie based on the book, and Michael Keaton played Liberace. As for the Wonderland murders, Thorson had inside knowledge as he claimed he witnessed nightclub owner Eddie Nash and others plan the infamous killings that took the lives of four people in 1981. He would later serve as a witness in the trial. “I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Thorson told the Daily Beast in 2021. In his later years, Thorson had further run-ins with the law for burglary, stealing a credit card, and probation violations.